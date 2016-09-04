Mariners notebook: Storen, Rollins back to aid stretched bullpen

SEATTLE — Bullpen usage is always up, Mariners reliever Drew Storen said — especially during a late-season playoff race.
But mix in the struggles of Seattle’s starting pitching during the last several games — they’re 3-10 in the last 13 since Aug. 21, and have pitched fewer than six innings in nine of those outings — and the bullpen is considerably more stretched.
The Mariners have already cycled through eight relievers in two games since returning home from Texas on Friday. Three of them carried the majority of the load in Saturday’s blowout loss. Starter Taijuan Walker exited gave up six runs early, and exited after 2/3 inning.
“With the situations the last couple nights, giving up runs early, you want to make sure you’re covered (in the bullpen),” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Storen, who was 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA for Seattle before he was placed on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation, was activated Sunday. The reliable right-hander limited opponents to one run or fewer in each of his last night outings.
“It was pretty standard,” Storen said of his brief stint on the DL. “It was one of those situations where, early in the season, I just needed a couple days and I’d be good. But we don’t really have that luxury this time of year.”
Storen was acquired on July 26 from Toronto, where he worked primarily as a closer, and pitched a lower volume of innings.
“I wasn’t throwing that much in Toronto, and then coming here, it’s kind of pedal to the metal and high-leverage — all good things,” Storen said. “There’s just no way to prepare for that. If I’d been throwing a lot throughout the year, it probably would have been a different story.”
The Mariners have won two games since Storen was put on the DL on Aug. 22. They’ve won one game since reliever Tom Wilhelmsen (back) was placed on the 15-day DL. Both of the veteran pitchers, Servais said, had recently been tasked with entering games in difficult situations.
“They were pitching very regularly and doing a good job,” Servais said. “We kind of had them in pseudo roles. Tom and Drew were both kind of helping us get out of jams. When there was traffic on the bases, they were coming in to deal with that.”
Maybe the absences are correlated, or maybe coincidental considering Seattle’s recent slump, but Servais pointed to the starting pitching as a contributing factor and pressing issue.
The Mariners starters have given up more than four runs in eight of their last 13 games. That includes 17 home runs — the most in the majors during that span.
“Starting pitching has struggled on the trip, and obviously the last couple nights, giving up runs early in the game,” Servais said. “Sometimes you can overcome it, sometimes you can’t.”
The latter has been true lately, which led to the addition of David Rollins to the bullpen Sunday, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
“David’s been here in the past, and David’s left-handed, so we can throw ihim out there in a number of different roles,” Servais said.
That might mean when the Mariners are behind the eight-ball.
FINGERNAIL IS FINE
James Paxton’s recurring fingernail issue seems to be fixed for the time being.
The lefty tore a fingernail on the middle finger of his pitching hand during his Aug. 31 start against Texas. He has a makeshift nail made of glue and powder to replace the tear.
“It’s doing pretty good,” he said. “I threw a bullpen yesterday and it stayed on just fine so that was good.”
Paxton said the nail will be touched up on Sunday — he joked he’d ask if flames could be painted on it — in anticipation of his Tuesday start against the Rangers.
“Tuesday is going to be a go,” he said.
SHORT HOPS
Slugger Nelson Cruz has hit nine home runs during his last 20 games against Los Angeles. He has 35 against the Angels during his career. … With one more home run, outfielder Leonys Martin would become the first Mariners player since Michael Saunders in 2012 to complete a season with more than 15 or more homers and 15 or more steals. Martin currently has 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases.
