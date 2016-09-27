Tacoma Rainiers kick off 2017 on road; home opener is April 11

The Rainiers’ 58th season, one that will feature the Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium for the first time, begins in Sacramento on April 6.
The Rainiers will play a five-game series against the Rivercats to start the 2017 Pacific Coast League season. The home opener is April 11 when the Raininers host the El Paso Chihuahuas.
In all, Tacoma will host 71 regular season home games, 47 of which are set to be played in June, July and August.
The highlight is the Triple-A All-Star Game, scheduled for Wednesday, July 12. The home run derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10.
Comments