Tacoma Rainiers 2017 roster breakdown

STARTING PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
21
Sam Gaviglio
R-R
6-2
200
26
33
Chris Heston
R-R
6-3
195
28
23
Dylan Unsworth
R-R
6-1
175
24
34
Christian Bergman
R-R
6-1
195
28
NA
Chase De Jong
R-R
6-4
205
23
The skinny: A good mixture of youth and experience in this all right-handed staff. Returner Sam Gaviglio got the opening day (and home opener) nod after Cody Martin (elbow) stayed behind in Arizona for extended work for a few weeks. Behind him are Chris Heston, who became the 22nd rookie in major-league history to throw a no-hitter with San Francisco in 2015, and Christian Bergman, who pitched the past three seasons with Colorado. The intriguing name in the rotation is Chase De Jong, an efficient strike thrower who had one of the best seasons in Double-A last year (14-5, 2.86 ERA; .207 batting average against) for Tulsa.
RELIEF PITCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
38
Jean Machi
R-R
6-0
235
35
17
Mark Lowe
L-R
6-3
210
33
15
Ryan Weber
R-R
6-1
180
26
13
Emilio Pagan
R-R
6-3
205
25
22
Nick Hagadone
L-L
6-5
230
31
10
Paul Fry
L-L
6-0
205
24
12
Ryne Harper
R-R
6-3
210
28
18
Dean Kiekhefer
L-L
6-0
175
27
NA
Evan Marshall
R-R
6-2
220
26
The skinny: It isn’t very often a minor league team obtains a closer with a World Series ring. That is what Jean Machi has with his stint in 2014 with San Francisco, and has also played for Boston. Last season, Machi pitched for both Iowa and Sacramento of the Pacific Coast League, saving 13 games combined. Right now, he will be the Rainiers’ primary choice in the ninth inning. ... The team has other options to save games, including Mark Lowe, Ryan Weber and Emilio Pagan, who had nine saves in 2016 with Double-A Jackson. ... It will be worth monitoring how Sumner product Nick Hagadone returns to regular-season action. He suffered a serious elbow injury in July of 2015 while a Cleveland farmhand.
CATCHERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
19
Tuffy Gosewisch
R-R
5-11
200
33
18
Steven Baron
R-R
6-0
205
26
The skinny: Seattle needed a seasoned emergency option to stash in its high minor-league system - and got one in late January when Atlanta released Tuffy Gosewisch. A career .199 hitter in 126 games with Arizona, Gosewisch should be a steady veteran presence in the Rainiers’ clubhouse. He did hit .342 with Triple-A Reno last season.
INFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
20
Daniel Vogelbach
L-R
6-0
250
24
11
D.J. Peterson
R-R
6-1
205
25
06
Mike Freeman
L-R
6-0
195
29
07
Tyler Smith
R-R
6-0
195
25
14
Zach Shank
R-R
6-1
180
26
05
Gordon Beckham
R-R
6-0
190
30
The skinny: Every player in this group except recent addition Gordon Beckham was with the Rainiers a season ago. Daniel Vogelbach, who lost the M’s starting first-base job to Danny Valencia during spring training, will share that position with D.J. Peterson. Expect Vogelbach to get the majority of starts there while Peterson is expected to move around to third base and both corner outfield spots. ... Mike Freeman played both with the Mariners and Arizona last season, and can move all over. He will start at second base. ... Tyler Smith is easily the team’s best option at shortstop after hitting .268 last season. ... Once a heralded prospect with the Chicago White Sox, Beckham should see time at all four infield positions.
OUTFIELDERS
No.
Name
B-T
Ht.
Wt.
Age
02
Ben Gamel
L-L
5-11
187
24
03
Tyler O’Neill
R-R
5-11
205
21
NA
Boog Powell
L-L
5-10
185
24
08
James Ramsey
L-R
6-0
200
27
09
Dario Pizzano
L-R
5-11
200
25
The skinny: This should be a fun, offensive-minded group. It all starts with Tyler O’Neill, the Mariners’ reigning minor league player of the year from Canada. He hit .293 with 24 home runs and 102 RBI last season in Double-A Jackson. O’Neill will play both corner outfield spots. ... Before the Mariners acquired Ben Gamel, he was the Internationa League MVP for Triple-A Scranton (.308 average, league-leading 78 runs) in the New York Yankees’ organization. ... Boog Powell should be immediately added to the roster after he completes his 80-game suspension for testing positive for an anabolic steroid. He is expected to be the starting centerfielder for the Rainiers’ home opener.
COACHING STAFF
Manager: Pat Listach, third season.
Hitting coach: Dave Berg, first season.
Pitching coach: Lance Painter, first season.
Bench coach: Denny Hocking, first season.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Comments