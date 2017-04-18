Student-designed Rainiers jersey features Tacoma’s iconic sights

Some of Tacoma’s most iconic sights will be making their way onto the field at Cheney Stadium next month, including the stadium itself.
Franklin Elementary School fifth-grader Isayas Hampton won the Rainiers’ annual Tacoma Public Schools jersey design contest with a blue-and-red silhouette design, to be worn May 26 on the team’s Tacoma Public Schools Night.
The pullover design features silhouettes of Cheney Stadium and the Tacoma Narrows Bridges on the front below the Rainiers’ script logo. On the back, below the numbers are silhouettes of the Cable-Stayed Bridge, the U.S. District Courthouse at Union Station and Mount Rainier.
It will be worn with the team’s white pants and blue hat and socks.
Isayas will get a personalized jersey of his design, a tour of Cheney Stadium and the chance to throw out the first pitch at the game.
The jerseys will be auctioned during the game to benefit Palmer Scholars, a Tacoma-based scholarship fund for low-income students of color.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
