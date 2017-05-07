Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak

Two-time Cy young award winner Tim Lincecum pitched against the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium Thursday evening, his first rehab game for the Salt Lake City Bees. The former UW star underwent hip surgery last September and was acquired by the Los Angeles Angels two weeks ago.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words.
Yelm center fielder Brandon Thompson stands with his mother Kori after being recognized during a brief, pre-game ceremony honoring seniors and their parents May 1st before the Tornados’ final regular-season home game against Central Kitsap.