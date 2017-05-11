Zunino hits second HR since demotion as Rainiers beat Round Rock, 8-2

On a night the Rainiers saluted the cinematic classic, “Star Wars” with an in-park promotion, a few of their hitters decided to hit baseball to a galaxy far, far away.
Seth Mejias-Brean, Mike Zunino and Steven Baron all hit home runs to the same part of Cheney Stadium — moonshots over the left-field wall — and Tacoma powered past Round Rock, 8-2, in a rain-shortened game Thursday night.
Mejias-Brean delivered the big blow in the fourth inning, hitting his first Tacoma home run — a three-run shot off Eddie Gamboa to give the Rainiers a 6-2 lead.
Zunino followed with his second Rainiers home run on the second pitch he saw.
Baron hit a solo shot in the next inning to complete the scoring as Tacoma won its fourth game in a row.
SHORT HOPS
Reliever Steve Cishek (shoulder) made his first rehab appearance of the homestand, tossing a scoreless fifth inning. He issued a walk to Jurickson Profar, who was recently demoted by Texas, but struck out two to pick up the victory.
UP NEXT
The Rainiers and Round Rock continue their series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Rob Whalen (0-0, 4.50 ERA) pitches for Tacoma. Round Rock’s starting pitcher has yet to be determined. All action can be heard on 850-AM.
Comments