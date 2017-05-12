Rainiers rained out vs. Round Rock

The scheduled game Friday night between the Tacoma Rainiers and Round Rock Express at Cheney Stadium was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader set for May 13 with the first game beginning at 5:05 p.m. and the second beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Both contests will be shortened to seven innings.
Tickets from Friday’s game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value in person at the Cheney Stadium box office for any future 2017 Tacoma Rainiers regular season home game, excluding July 3 (subject to availability).
The Rainiers are slated to start right-hander Rob Whalen (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in the opener and right-hander Tyler Cloyd (0-0, 0.00) in the nightcap. Right-hander Tyler Wagner (0-3, 8.16) and righty Dillon Gee (1-3, 4.36) will start for the Express.
