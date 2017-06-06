His baseball future once in doubt, Leonys Martin is finding his big-league form in Tacoma

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers Pause 3:15 Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A 0:43 Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 1:11 Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak 1:50 Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque 1:11 Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma 1:34 Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney Stadium 1:39 Pat Venditte talks pitching with both arms 1:37 VIDEO: Lincecum's road back to bigs starts in Tacoma 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Leonys Martin said he considered whether he should stop playing after he was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after 15 games. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Leonys Martin said he considered whether he should stop playing after he was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after 15 games. TJ Cotterill tcotterill@thenewstribune.com