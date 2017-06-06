Felix Fandemonium about to hit Tacoma

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Fans flock to buy tickets for Felix's rehab start with Tacoma Rainiers Pause 3:15 Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A 0:43 Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 1:11 Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak 1:50 Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque 1:11 Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma 1:34 Tacoma Rainiers home opener at Cheney Stadium 1:39 Pat Venditte talks pitching with both arms 1:37 VIDEO: Lincecum's road back to bigs starts in Tacoma 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A rare appearance by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez for a rehab start Tuesday evening draws an early line of fans to buy tickets at Cheney Stadium. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com

A rare appearance by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez for a rehab start Tuesday evening draws an early line of fans to buy tickets at Cheney Stadium. Peter Haley p.haley@thenewstribune.com