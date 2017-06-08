Mariners pitching prospect Moore has quiet demeanor but loud stats

Andrew Moore has dazzled in the minor leagues, but he knows it’s best to ignore the thought of a possible call to Seattle.
Moore, who turned 23 on Friday, was the Mariners’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2016, going 12-4 while boasting a 2.65 ERA in 163 innings at high Class-A Bakersfield and Double-A Jackson.
He made his Tacoma debut May 9 and has impressed in six starts since. Moore – who is scheduled to start for the Rainiers on Saturday against Las Vegas – has gone 2-0 with a 3.19 ERA.
For the amount of noise Moore has made since being drafted, his demeanor is anything but loud.
“He doesn’t say much around the clubhouse,” Rainiers manager Pat Listach said. “He comes in and gets his work in. He leads by example by going out there and getting into his work every day. His bullpens are intense. When he’s on the mound, he’s intense.”
Listach said he doesn’t know what the timetable is regarding Moore’s eventual ascension to the majors. He did, however, point to the success of Christian Bergman and Sam Giviglio, a pair of starting pitchers who made the jump from Tacoma to Seattle this season.
“There’s no reason to send those two down,” Listach said. “But if there’s another opening for a start in the big leagues, it could very well be him.”
Moore said watching Giviglio and Bergman taught him how to handle the constant revolving door that is minor league baseball.
“They’ve done awesome,” Moore said. “They both just go about their business every day and that’s why they had that success. That’s something I kinda took from what they did, and hopefully some day I’ll be able to be in their shoes.”
Moore, who is from Eugene, Oregon, said he and his family were Ducks fans when he was younger, but when his older brother attended Oregon State, family allegiances switched sides. Although he lived in Eugene, Moore paid close attention to Beavers baseball and eventually decided to go there for college.
Moore, a 6-foot, 195-pound righty, has four pitches: A fastball, a curveball, a changeup and a slider. Listach said Moore’s curveball is his best pitch some days, others it’s his changeup. But regardless of which pitch is working, he consistently has command of his fastball, Listach said.
“To pitch in the big leagues, you gotta have command, and he definitely has it,” Listach said.
@LukeAGarza
