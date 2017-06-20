Segura shows comfort in second Tacoma rehab start

In a two-game span, Jean Segura spent 14 innings at shortstop for the Tacoma Rainiers waiting for a ball to come his way. One never did.
Unable make an impact defensively, Segura showed his readiness to return to the Seattle Mariners with a pain-free performance Tuesday.
He finished 1-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts in his second rehab start at Cheney Stadium after suffering a high sprain in his right ankle June 1. He also grounded into a double play in the fifth.
Before the game, Rainiers manager Pat Listach said there’s “no doubt,” Segura could return to the Mariners this weekend if he exhibited comfort and progress.
“It’s not going to be based on how many hits he gets,” Listach said. “It’s going to be on how healthy he is and how he’s running around the bases. Yesterday I saw him running down the first-base line; I didn’t see him show any favoritism to the ankle, so that’s a good thing.”
Segura didn’t see any action defensively other than acting as the cut-off man on a throw from Leonys Martin in the first inning.
His hit came in the second inning with runners on first and second. He hit a ground ball to shortstop Rey Navarro, who slipped after fielding it.
He reached base safely again in the fourth inning after Navarro made a throwing error to first base on a ground ball.
Segura showed his mobility immediately afterward, scampering to second after a wild pitch from Daniel Wright. He scored on Gordon Beckham’s RBI single and didn’t appear to favor one ankle more than the other.
The Rainiers beat the Salt Lake Bees, 7-6.
Nothing has been confirmed, but it’s likely Segura’s return to the Mariners is approaching.
