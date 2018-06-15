There and back again: After being sent down by Mariners, Vogelbach doesn't waste time coming back to Tacoma

After being optioned from the majors, baseball players are given up to 72 hours before they have to report to their minor league team. When Daniel Vogelbach learned he was being sent back to the Rainiers on Thursday, though, he didn’t even consider taking that long.
“Obviously I want to play in the big leagues, but the opportunity right now wasn’t to play up there,” Vogelbach said Friday at Cheney Stadium. “I’m not just going to pout and take three days and not play. I still have to prove something every single day.”
So as soon as the move was made, with the Mariners bringing up Rob Whalen and Nick Rumbelow for Vogelbach and Mike Morin, Pat Listach heard the news from the man himself.
“He called and he said ‘Hey, I just got sent down, I want to play tonight,’” Listach said.
Play he did, getting the start at DH and going 0-for-3 with a walk. Friday night, Vogelbach was back in the starting lineup at first.
The drive between Seattle and Tacoma is a short one — at just over 33 miles, it’s the shortest distance between an MLB team and its Triple-A affiliate in baseball. It’s a trip Vogelbach has made four times already this season, and three times in the past three weeks.
His previous stint in Tacoma lasted 11 days, which led into a six-day run with the Mariners that included one start and three at-bats. Coming back down south gives Vogelbach more game action against live pitching.
“I haven’t played in a week, so it’s just coming back, getting my timing back, and getting back in the groove,” Vogelbach said.
Nice debut
Ljay Newsome’s first stint at Triple-A lasted just one day, but the right-handed starter impressed in his spot-start, coming up from high Single-A Modesto. Newsome retired the Omaha lineup in order his first time around, going five innings and allowing three runs in a no-decision.
With a fastball topping out at 89 miles per hour, Newsome is the definition of a control pitcher, and did well moving the fastball around the zone and working in his offspeed.
“He threw the ball great,” Listach said. “We knew he was a strike thrower, and that’s what he came in and did, threw strikes.”
