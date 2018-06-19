Rainiers catching situation gets shaken up when Marjama lands on disabled list

Mike Marjama was placed on the seven-day disabled list and into concussion protocol after taking a foul tip to the mask in Monday’s win over Iowa.
Mariners reliever Shawn Armstrong struck out the first two Iowa batters on six pitches in the top of the ninth and jumped out to an 0-1 count on Bijan Rademacher. Rademacher tipped Armstrong’s next offering — a fastball low and over the plate — up under Marjama’s mask, hitting the Tacoma catcher square in the jaw.
Garrett Kennedy came in for one pitch — Armstrong lost the immaculate inning on a flyout by Rademacher to end the game — and started Tuesday's game at Cheney Stadium.
“It’s tough to see that go down,” Kennedy said. “You never want to wish that upon anybody. But he’s a strong guy, and we’ll be good as a team to back him up and wish him a good recovery.”
Kennedy, who spent the first three years of his career in the Dodgers organization, was the Rainiers’ Opening Day catcher, before being sent down to high Single-A Modesto on April 20. He was came back to Tacoma on June 5 after making 18 appearances for the Nuts. Tuesday was his 10th start for the Rainiers; he has a triple slash line of .176/.222/.324.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play the game, and hopefully give the team the best chance to win the ballgame tonight,” Kennedy said.
David Freitas, who was optioned to Tacoma on Saturday, will join the team in Salt Lake for the Rainiers ' four-game series against the Bees, which starts Thursday.
Emergency call-up
With Freitas unavailable until the road trip, Troy Dixon was called up as an emergency backup from Everett, which just started its season last Friday. Dixon has one start for the Aquasox, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double. He threw out one of two would-be base stealers.
Dixon, a 20th-round pick out of St. John’s in 2017, started 16 games behind the plate last season in Everett, and hit .196 in 97 at-bats.
