David Whitley: Magic aren't tanking at their own risk

It's good news/bad news time for Orlando basketball fans.
The good news is the Magic are doing their best to win every game.
The bad news is the Magic are doing their best to win every game.
They are refusing to take part in the Great NBA Tankathon of 2018 in which teams are trying to lose in order to improve their draft position.
For that, the Magic deserve a medal of valor. It's the honorable approach, the philosophy you'd want to teach your kids and the only strategy approved by NBA headquarters.
But – and I hope my kids never read this – it's not the right strategy.
Just don't tell that to Frank Vogel.
"We're trying to build a winning program," he said, "plain and simple."
The operative phrase is "culture," doing things right every day in every way. It's pretty simple: a winning organization tries to win.
Only it's not so simple in the NBA, where losing is sometimes the best path to winning. The most recent example is Philadelphia, which took an extended deep dive into the tank.
The 76ers' "process" became a running NBA joke, but it gave them the draft picks that turned into Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
This year's draft crop has a handful of potential franchise-altering talents, led by Arizona center Deandre Ayton, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III and Euro phenom Luka Doncic.
The NBA also has an unprecedented horde of terrible teams. Going into Thursday night, the nine worst teams were separated by 5 1/2 games. That dynamic prompted NBA commissioner Adam Silver to send a memo last month warning teams not to tank.
Secretaries handed it to various GMs, who promptly made paper airplanes out of the memos and went back to dreaming about Ayton.
Silver's problem is that defining tanking is like defining pornography. As former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart said, he couldn't define it but "I know it when I see it."
We're not seeing it with the Magic. The ultimate proof came Wednesday night. They'd gotten killed the night before in San Antonio, completing an 0-5 Western Conference road trip.
They landed in Orlando at 2:36 a.m., grabbed a nap and woke up to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
When the schedule came out, Vogel circled the game as the hardest of the season. And that was way back when he thought his team might be respectable.
The Magic didn't even have their top two scorers in Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier. It was a room-service tank opportunity, but they beat Milwaukee 126-117.
In the nebulous world of tanking, it was a horrible win.
Players don't intentionally miss shots or give up baskets. Tanking is resting your better players, keeping guys on injured lists, and giving big minutes to nobodies as part of "player development."
It's Memphis not playing Marc Gasol in back-to-back games. That's how the Grizzlies lost an impressive 18 straight going into Thursday night.
It's Sacramento giving Zach Randolph every other game off. It's Phoenix winning one game since Feb. 1.
It's Chicago playing so many scrubs in crunch time that Silver sent the Bulls a warning. It's Dallas, where Mark Cuban admitted the Mavs were tanking, prompting a $600,000 fine.
The reality is: That could be money well spent. Whatever cultural rot comes from tanking, players like Embiid are one-man culture-changers.
The Magic have 13 games left, including a six-game run against the bottom feeders. Expect the Hawks to reactivate Dominique Wilkins to start the April 1st game.
That's not the game the Magic are playing.
"We try to do our best," Nikola Vucevic said.
For that, they deserve a medal of valor.
Frankly, I'd rather have Deandre Ayton.
