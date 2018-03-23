Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' king surprises Loyola Chicago fans at local bar

Bud Light and its “king” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola Chicago fans as they cheered on their team during their matchup. Bud Light brought its notable “king” character to deliver a fresh keg.
Bud Light
Ouch! Player is shoved into goal after dunk

Sports

Ouch! Player is shoved into goal after dunk

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia opponent during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The recently released video has had millions of views.