Patrick Reusse: False patriotism of NFL scoundrels could keep Kaepernick unemployed

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin