From defining catches to pass interference, NFL rules will be debated this week

When trying to come up with the latest iteration of the most hotly debated NFL rule, Troy Vincent and his committee decided to work backward.
Vincent, the NFL executive vice president of football operations, gathered video of some of the most controversial plays involving the catch rule. That included Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson's 2010 play in the end zone against the Bears and Steelers tight end Jesse James' overturned touchdown against the Patriots in 2017.
And then Vincent asked committee members if they wanted the result of the plays to be a catch.
The NFL competition committee used such discussions to come up with its newest definition, one of several rules changes to be proposed and debated at the NFL annual meetings from Sunday to Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.
Competition committee Chairman Rich McKay, also the Falcons' president, said on a conference call with Vincent and reporters Friday that the group "tried to make it a very definable, three-step process."
"Control – you need a clean catch of the ball – two feet down or a body part and then do anything with the ball that shows it's a football act," McKay said. "That could be reaching for a goal line like Jesse James did, reaching for a first-down line, tucking the ball away, a number of things."
Stricken from the most recent rule would be the wording that made not maintaining control while "going to the ground" cause for an incompletion. That was the case in James' overturned touchdown, which McKay said would be a completion in the reworked rule. The committee also reworded a portion to indicate movement of the ball does not automatically result in loss of control.
McKay noted the committee studied how many fumbles might result from the removal of the "going to the ground" wording and said it didn't find very many. That's one of several debates sure to come up this week.
Here are a few other notable proposals that will be discussed at the meetings.
– The Jets are proposing a change to make defensive pass interference a 15-yard penalty rather than a spot foul, as is the current case. Their proposal makes an exception for an "intentional and egregious foul," which would result in a spot foul.
Vincent said the proposal has "momentum," but he and McKay brought up likely discussion points.
McKay noted that 11 of 303 pass-interference calls resulted in penalties of 40 yards or more and said the committee believes the calls have a very high accuracy rate. Vincent, a former NFL cornerback, spoke of the reasoning between having different rules in the NFL from in college, which carries a maximum 15-yard penalty.
"The professional defensive backs, we're too skilled, we're too smart and we can play the play," Vincent said. "So you can be strategic about it. ... You don't want the defensive back to strategically grab the guy."
– After discussions with officials at the NFL scouting combine last month in Indianapolis, the competition committee is proposing Al Riveron, senior vice president of officiating, and members of his department in New York be allowed to eject players who commit flagrant non-football acts on the field.
"(The game officials) were quick to point out in these situations – where there are non-football acts and there's a lot going on – many times they're at a loss to capture what exactly happened and the right (player) numbers," McKay said.
– The committee is proposing a resolution that would allow teams to sign a head coaching candidate officially during the postseason, even if the candidate's current team is still playing.
The proposal comes in the wake of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backing out of his agreement with the Colts after this year's Super Bowl. McKay said "numerous impetuses" led to proposing the change.
"Every year it has become harder as the media has paid more focus to those coaches and who may be going where," McKay said. "We felt like we needed to get over that hurdle and propose that you can sign a contract. It doesn't mean you can work. You have to stay with your team. But the contract in our mind is something we needed to get behind us."
– Doing away with the meaningless extra-point attempt after a winning touchdown is scored at the end of regulation is another committee proposal. McKay said the NFL didn't like the look of the end of the Vikings-Saints playoff game last season when the teams had to come back onto the field for the Vikings to take a knee on the extra-point attempt after winning.
– The committee also proposes to make permanent the rule that spots the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback on a free kick.
