Starting RG Germain Ifedi injured, status for opener unknown

Germain Ifedi limped off the practice field Wednesday.
And this isn’t the greatest week for that to happen to the Seahawks.
The rookie starting right guard and team’s No. 1 draft pick got tangled up in line play during scrimmage in the no-pads practice, four days before Sunday’s season opener against menacing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Miami Dolphins’ big-bucks defensive line at CenturyLink Field.
Ifedi walked off the field — angrily —and into the team’s headquarters building. He did not return for the rest of practice. The team listed him later on its official practice report as “limited” with an ankle injury.
“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s wrong with him,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said of Ifedi following practice.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said of Ifedi’s injury: “I did not see what happened. I know that he went in, they took him in for a minute, but I didn’t see because I was down on the end with another drill.”
Seattle’s 31st-overall draft choice in May has been the Seahawks’ starting right guard from the first spring minicamps. He was a star of training camp for his aggressive blocking and for standing up to Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett and others in skirmishes after whistles.
If he can’t play against Miami, well, the offensive line with new starters at four spots would get newer.
Rookie third-round draft choice Rees Odhiambo from Boise State began training camp as a backup guard; he has backed up at tackle. On Saturday, Seattle released Jahri Evans, a 10-year veteran and four-time All-Pro right guard from New Orleans. Evans re-signed with the Saints on Wednesday.
Last month, the Seahawks waived Patrick Lewis, their starting center over the last half of the 2015 regular season and in their two playoff games, because Justin Britt had won the center job for 2016. Buffalo claimed Lewis off waivers.
Britt has guard experience. He was the starting left guard last season, when J.R. Sweezy was the right guard. Sweezy signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. Britt quickly grasped the center position this spring and has been the starter there since.
Seattle drafted Joey Hunt in the sixth round out of Texas Christian to be the backup at center.
We’ll see how injured Ifedi is before what they do without him becomes a thing.
GRAHAM PLAYING?
Not all Seahawks injury news was daunting Wednesday.
The team listed tight end Jimmy Graham as a full participant in practice. Signs are that he may play Sunday in what would be his first game since he ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee on Nov. 29.
Bevell mentioned the possibility of Graham playing against Miami this weekend, on a limited basis. Bevell compared Graham to running back Thomas Rawls, who had two carries last week in the preseason finale at Oakland and will play against Miami. Rawls broke his ankle in December.
“It remains to be seen with Jimmy,” Bevell said. “Both those guys are still early with their playing times. You could say this is the second preseason game for Thomas. If Jimmy was able to go it would be his first preseason game. They’re not going to go 70 plays. We know that we have to monitor what they’re going to do, but we just want to see them out there and build on the progress that they’ve made.”
Coach Pete Carroll mentioned before Graham’s latest full-go practice that the chances he plays against the Dolphins were “the same ... good.”
RAWLS’ LIMITATIONS
Rawls is expected to play Sunday for the first time in a real game since he broke his ankle.
Carroll was asked Wednesday if his new lead running back has any limitations after returning to action with two carries in last week. .
“Just in the amount of plays,” Carroll said. “This is the second preseason game for him.”
Look for No. 2 runner Christine Michael to get more carries on Sunday than he potentially will get the rest of the season, with Rawls short of the 20-plus carries that Seattle optimally would like him to have once he’s fully back.
WILSON CLOSES IN ON ZORN
Russell Wilson needs two touchdown passes to eclipse Jim Zorn for third place in Seahawks history.
Zorn had 107 in nine years with Seattle. Wilson has 106 — on the eve of his fifth season.
SIMON’S HURT AGAIN
Cornerback Tharold Simon has a new knee injury and did not practice.
This is the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s been mostly a reserve, beset by injuries or penalty prone.
Simon seemed to be reacting to his latest setback on Twitter on Wednesday:
“Feel like I dnt belong,” he posted following practice.
“Flat tire on this big truck” was his next post.
EXTRA POINTS
Rookie TE Nick Vannett, with a high ankle sprain, did not practice Wednesday and won’t play Sunday. … Rookie second-round pick Jarran Reed was back at defensive tackle in full participation after a toe injury kept him out of last week’s exhibition finale. … Ex-Seahawks starting CB Byron Maxwell is on his third team in three seasons after an offseason trade from Philadelphia to Miami. Maxwell said of his four seasons (2011-2014) with the Seahawks, which included two Super Bowls and one NFL title: “I had a great time there. Wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
