Germain Ifedi injured and out, Thomas Rawls also misses Seahawks practice, with illness

RENTON Seattle’s offensive line officially needs an unexpected Plan B without Germain Ifedi on Thursday.
The team confirmed the rookie starting right guard and first-round draft choice did not practice three days before the Seahawks’ opener Sunday against Miami.
And he likely won’t for multiple weeks. The league’s media outlet NFL Network first reported Thursday morning what became apparent throughout the day: Ifedi won’t play in Seattle’s opening game Sunday at home against Miami. He is likely to miss multiples games into at least late September with a high-ankle sprain.
Thomas Rawls did not practice Thursday for what the team listed on its practice report as “illness.” At this point there is no indication Rawls won’t play Sunday as expected, his first game since he broke his ankle Dec. 13.
Tight end Jimmy Graham continued to practice fully in an effort to perhaps play Sunday. It would be his first game since he ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee Nov. 29.
“Jimmy looks great,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “He’s ready to go. And I don’t know how much he’s going to play or if he’s going to play -- that’s coach’s decision and all that, and the trainers. But in terms of playing out there, he looks ready to go, for sure.”
Rookie second-round pick Jarran Reed remained full go in his return from a toe injury, and is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday at defensive tackle, possibly as Seattle’s new starter next to Ahtyba Rubin.
