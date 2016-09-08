Baldwin: Seahawks players to “honor the country, flag” with pregame “unity”

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin hinted Thursday what he and his teammates are going to do before their season opener Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
“To express a desire to bring people together, our team will honor the country and flag in a pregame demonstration of unity,” Baldwin posted on his Twitter account.
The Seahawks recognize Sunday, the day they play Miami, is also the 15th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
That leaves open the possibility teammate Jeremy Lane will follow through on what he said Monday, that he will continue to sit during the national anthem as he did last week before the preseason finale at Oakland to protest racial inequality in the United States.
Or, if “the pregame demonstration of unity” to which Baldwin referred on Thursday truly is 53 guys as one, Lane may not sit during the anthem.
Once practice began, about a dozen folks wearing New York Harbor Patrol and NY Paramedic T-shirts walked out to watch the Seahawks practice. They are members of New York’s fire department and police department that are on their way to participating in a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Peace Arch on the Washington/Canadian border.
Baldwin’s teammates Cliff Avril and Earl Thomas didn’t comment on what the Seahawks might do before Sunday’s game.
Gregg Bell: @gbellseattle
Comments