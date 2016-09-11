Week 1: Seahawks rally to beat Miami

Seattle’s Cliff Avril sacks Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill in Sunday’s 12-10 Seahawks win.
Dolphins safety Isa Abdul-Quddus pulls down an interception over teammate Kiko Alonso during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016. The interception set up a Dolphins field goal.
Dolphins safety Isa Abdul-Quddus pulls down an interception in front of Seahawks tight end Luke Willson during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016. The interception set up a Dolphins field goal.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cliff Avril and linebacker Bobby Wagner force Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill to get rid of the football during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin stretches for a catch during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seattle’s Doug Baldwin is wrapped up by Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (left) and linebacker Kiko Alonso.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin pulls down the game-winning touchdown pass.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates as Cassius Marsh blocks a Miami Dolphins field goal attempt to maintained Seattle's 6-3 lead in the second half of Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll bangs fists with quarterback Russell Wilson before Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh celebrates with teammate Cliff Avril after Marsh knocked the football loose from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark sacks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks fans celebrate the go-ahead touchdown late in Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Military, police and firefighters wait to carry the American flag onto the field before Sunday's NFL season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Original Seahawks head coach Jack Patera tours the field before Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett slams his fist after dropping a third-down pass during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls breaks loose during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks offensive lineman Bradley Sowell lets out a roar in front of Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills drops a wide-open pass in front of Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright in Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Cassius Marsh knocks the ball loose from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson thanks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill following Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright force an incomplete pass from Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson rusn down the sidelines after making a catch in front of Miami defenders Reshad Jones (20) and Kiko Alonso during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pressured by Dolphins defensive lineman Andre Branch during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scambles to escape pressure from Dolphins defensive lineman Earl Mitchell during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fires a pass Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fires a pass from the pocket during Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets rid of the football under pressure from Dolphins defensive lineman Cameron Wake during Sunday's NFL season opener at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
