Seahawks rookie Tyvis Powell’s determination trumps all others’ doubt

2:43 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson's ankle is... Pause

3:01 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on ankle: "It's a little sore, but I'll be all right"

2:41 Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on Russell Wilson: "I told him to suck it up"

1:09 Michael Bennett after Seahawks' opening win

2:05 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's ankle: "We'll see"

2:14 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' opener, RBs, Miami's D-line

2:01 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks teammate Christine Michael: 'He's had an awakening'

2:35 Richard Sherman: Seahawks' defense special because of how guys 'finagle' it to their skills

2:40 Pete Carroll on Jimmy Graham's chances to play Seahawks' opener

2:33 Michael Bennett after treatment: 'Feel like I have a new toe'