No time to sleep, just ice: Russell Wilson’s slept 6 hours combined since spraining ankle, to play on Sunday

RENTON Russell Wilson isn’t sleeping.
He’s too cool. Literally.
The Seahawks’ franchise cornerstone said Wednesday he’d slept about six combined hours since he sprained his right ankle Sunday in the season-opening win over Miami.
Since then, he’s been on ice. Round-the-clock, “tons” of ice, he said -- beginning minutes after the quarterback played the final 1 1/2 quarters last weekend on the sprained ankle and led Seattle to the win in the final seconds. That, and treatment. Wilson flew up one of his personal trainers from Southern California to treat the ankle in the evenings, after treatment from Seahawks trainers all days.
“I’m ready to roll” to start Sunday for the Seahawks (1-0) against the Rams (0-1) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Wilson says doctors and trainers are amazed at how the ankle hasn’t really swollen. Wilson credits immediate ice and him wearing a walking boot Sunday night.
By Monday morning, he discarded the boot to get ready to continue his streak of never missing a practice or a game in his five NFL seasons.
#Seahawks video: Russell Wilson smiling, joking about ankle sprain. "Ready to roll" Sunday at Rams. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/NaHy4MLO3x— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 15, 2016
