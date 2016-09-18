Big crowd welcomes NFL back to L.A.

The 91,046 attendance in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday was about double what the Rams used to draw in the dark and echoing Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.
And late in the game, particularly, the screaming support of the Rams fans created an advantage as the home team dumped the Seahawks, 9-3.
“It was a warm day (in the 90s), but the noise was not a factor,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
The Rams saw and heard it differently.
“They were great the whole game,” Rams coach Jeff Fisher said of the fans. “It has an impact. Most teams benefit from it, and Seattle especially. So it’s nice to have that on our side now so that we can take advantage of our pass rush and all those things associated with the noise.”
Rams quarterback Case Keenum said there were a few times when the crowd — which hasn’t had a home team in L.A. for 22 years — cheered loudly at the wrong times. But on the whole, “it was awesome.”
Keenum made sure to recognize the historical qualities of the game.
“I made sure right before I went out in the tunnel to look around and savor the moment,” Keenum said. “I’m going to write that stuff down because I want to remember that forever. It was cool.”
The Seahawks seemed to agree, noting that having the Rams on the West Coast is a benefit.
“I think it’s really good for our division to keep it here,” Carroll said. “It makes sense, and I think it’s logical. So, hopefully we do a good job of it and show that this is a really tough division that we have and it’s hard for people to play here. We all like it.”
The Rams certainly looked better at home on Sunday than they looked on the road in their opener against San Francisco, when they were skunked 28-0.
Rams tight end Lance Kendricks was a part of it.
“It was really important having that energy behind us,” Kendricks said. “It helped immensely. When we’d go three-and-out, hearing them yell when our defense makes a sack or something, that gives us energy.”
Quarterback Russell Wilson said he wasn’t bothered by the crowd noise.
“Cool obviously to play here in the first time for the Rams,” Wilson said. “It’s exciting for them and exciting for the National Football League in general. I thought it was a great crowd, great enthusiasm, but in terms of noise, it wasn’t really a factor, I don’t think.”
