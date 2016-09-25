Seahawks undrafted rookie Trevone Boykin – a viable Russell Wilson replacement?

Trevone Boykin frantically ran off the sideline and practiced taking some snaps. That was concern No. 1.
Then the nerves kicked in. It didn’t matter at the time that the Seahawks’ undrafted rookie quarterback has the most passing yards, completions, touchdowns in TCU football history.
Boykin said he didn’t imagine he’d be actually playing in this game.
“Make sure I get the snap,” he said of what was running through his mind as he entered the field for the first regular-season snap of his NFL career.
Boykin entered for one play with the Seahawks leading the San Francisco 49ers, 24-3, in the third quarter, when Russell Wilson exited with a left-knee injury after being dragged to the turf on a horse collar tackle. He handled the snap fine, and handed the ball off to Christine Michael.
Wilson jogged back on the field and finished the drive, which ended with Steven Hauschka’s 33-yard field goal.
“Once I saw him come back on I said, ‘Let’s go’ and ‘If you need me, I’m right here,’ ” Boykin said. “Once I got in, I didn’t really know his status, so I was just preparing like I was going to play and finish the rest of the game.”
Turns out, he would.
Boykin would re-enter the ensuing Seahawks offensive drive as Wilson received further attention from the training staff.
And Boykin took advantage, finishing 7 of 9 passing for 65 yards, and throwing his first NFL touchdown — but also his first NFL interception.
We’ll start with the touchdown.
Boykin first hit Doug Baldwin for a 23-yard pass down the left sideline on the Seahawks’ first drive of the fourth quarter and three plays later found Baldwin again, this time for a 16-yard score.
Boykin said he hoped his family was watching.
It was Wilson who said he made sure Boykin kept the football.
“That’s a big deal,” Wilson said. “I know what it’s like to throw your first touchdown pass in the NFL and all the hard work you put into it. Not many people in the world get to do it.
“Every touchdown pass means something. Every one. It’s the truth.”
Wilson’s was a 10-yard pass to Sidney Rice in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ 2012 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Boykin’s touchdown pass gave the Seahawks a 37-3 lead.
“It’s definitely one of the moments I’ll remember,” said Boykin, who grew up in Dallas.
Now for the interception.
Boykin was planning to hit Tanner McEvoy on a curl route, but he instead threw a perfect pass to San Francisco linebacker Nick Bellore.
Boykin said he knew it was going the other way as soon as he threw it.
“I should have just waited a little bit, be patient,” Boykin said.
Said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: “I thought he did fine. It’s unfortunate that he throws a pick there, but it was great to get him out there. He was very poised. He was very calm about going out. We talked about the situation of the game and we were ahead and all that kind of stuff. He was very easy to communicate with, which is a really good sign.”
Wilson seemed confident enough after the game that he’d be ready to play next week against the New York Jets. He said he would have even stayed in Sunday’s game had the score been closer.
But if the Seahawks need to use Boykin next week?
“I’ll be prepared,” he said. “I’ll be ready and we’re going to win the football game.”
