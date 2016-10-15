Five questions for Week 6 in the NFL

2:50 Seahawks' Kam Chancellor reached out to Falcons rookie safety Keanu Neal Pause

1:43 Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says he gets up middle of night to rehab legs

2:56 Richard Sherman on facing Julio Jones, Atlanta's soaring offense

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' philosophy of Richard Sherman shadowing a top WR

1:35 Michael Bennett leading Navy, Marines in 'Seahawks' chant

3:26 Pete Carroll Russell Wilson looks fine, normal upon Seahawks' return from bye

4:24 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' win at NYJ, Russell Wilson's health

6:26 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on wondrous Russell Wilson, Seahawks win at NYJ

2:53 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Russell Wilson's marvelous will

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ