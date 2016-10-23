Déjà vu? Kearse makes another great catch in Glendale, but all for naught

2:07 Pete Carroll jokes on Steve/Steven/Stephen Hauschka's name Pause

1:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard: 'Working my hardest to be a better coach'

2:12 Russell Wilson discusses his ongoing rehab for sprained knee, ankle

1:27 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril describes his sacks-build-Haiti-homes charity

2:31 OC Darrell Bevell: Seahawks have challenge vs. Cardinals pass rush

1:55 Line coach Tom Cable on Germain Ifedi, Seahawks test at Arizona

2:06 Doug Baldwin: How Seahawks reunified after Richard Sherman blowup

1:42 Pete Carroll on Luke Willson surgery, Michael Bennett OK, Sherman screaming aftermath

2:48 Richard Sherman no regrets from sideline screaming, 'none at all'

1:32 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett's knee, value of win over ATL