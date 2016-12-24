Cardinals 34, Seahawks 31: Comeback lost: Offense fails, then defense, kicking game does, too

1:55 Bobby Wagner: Thats not how Seahawks wanted to finish Pause

0:55 Garry Gilliam: "Disheartening" Seahawks fans left game early

2:23 Jermaine Kearse after Seahawks loss: "This season has been humbling"

2:54 Pete Carroll on another "disappointing" Seahawks loss to Arizona

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

2:45 Pete Carroll: Whatever Seahawks discipline for Richard Sherman would have already happened

2:29 Kris Richard on what makes Bobby Wagner great

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

2:32 Russell Wilson talks about Seahawks clinching playoff spot, looks ahead