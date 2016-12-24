More ready for offseason than postseason? Seahawks lose 34-31 to Arizona

2:23 Jermaine Kearse after Seahawks loss: "This season has been humbling" Pause

1:51 New owners at Cascadia Grill

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

2:16 Capital River Ridge Boys Basketball

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"