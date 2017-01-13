Seahawks-Falcons Game day

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged Pause

1:27 Elma vs. Tenino girls basketball highlights

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:34 Olympia Hempfest Central officially opens Jan. 14

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

4:06 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 69-59 loss at California

2:39 Gary Geddes: "I think it's time to hand it off, we're at the top of our game"