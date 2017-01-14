Seahawks' season ends with 36-20 loss at Atlanta in playoffs

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) as Jones scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, speaks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson before the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons' Ben Garland (63) falls onto Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a Falcons safety during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs past Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) makes a touchdown catch against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn reacts to play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) makes a touchdown catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) causes Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) to fumble during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) sits with players on the bench during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Chester (65) recovers a Matt Ryan fumbled ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Mohamed Sanu, receptor de los Falcons de Atlanta, celebra su touchdown en el duelo divisional de los playoffs ante los Seahawks de Seattle, el sábado 14 de enero de 2017
David Goldman
AP Foto
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, embraces Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson after an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu catches a touchdown pass over Seattle Seahawks Jeremy Lane (20) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Seattle Seahawks fans sit in the stands after an NFL football divisional football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach Raheem Morris and wide receiver Justin Hardy celebrate a 36-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, left, embraces head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football divisional football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs down field against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) trips at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen kisses his son 10-month-old Luca after an NFL football divisional football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (95) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 36-20.
John Bazemore
AP Photo