NFL investigating Seahawks — again — this time for Richard Sherman’s injury

2:05 Legislative leadership offers early session outlines Pause

0:50 'Power' march

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

2:20 Lorenzo Romar previews Huskies game vs. Colorado

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial