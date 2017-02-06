Report: NFL unlikely to fine Seahawks much, if at all, for not reporting Sherman injury

It appears the Richard Sherman injury caper may end up being a lot about nothing -- perhaps the “foolishness” Sherman said it was.
Ian Rapoport of league-owned NFL Network reported the Seahawks could escape punishment, or receive a minor penalty, for not reporting their star cornerback’s knee injury late this past season. Coach Pete Carroll disclosed Sherman’s “significant” injury without being asked two days after Seattle’s season ended last month.
“#Seahawks can breathe easier. Sources say they’re not expected to be penalized heavily – if at all – for not disclosing Sherman’s MCL injury,” Rapoport posted on Twitter.
The league reportedly was considering taking away a second-round draft choice from the Seahawks. Seattle is already minus a fifth-round pick in April’s draft for a third violation of too much hitting in what are supposed to be non-contract organized team activities in the offseason.
“#Seahawks/Sherman injury materials were provided to the league. As the inquiry wraps up, it’s clear it was not an egregious rule violation,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.
In their cooperation with the league’s fourth investigation of the team in six years for potential violations of team rules, the Seahawks assuredly pointed out Sherman not only didn’t miss a game but also played in the Pro Bowl all-star exhibition late last month.
“Honestly, I didn’t realize we hadn’t revealed it,” Carroll said last month, two days after Seattle lost in the divisional round of the playoffs at Atlanta. “I don’t even remember what game it was, it was somewhere in the middle ... I don’t know.
“He was fine about it. He didn’t miss anything.”
Carroll mentioned on Jan. 16 that Sherman played with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee while describing how difficult a season it was for the three-time All-Pro and how much weighed on him.
So what was the big deal?
Before the 2016 season began the NFL sent to each of its 32 teams a reminder of its policies on official injury reports. In it is this subsection for practice reports: “The Practice Report provides clubs and fans with an accurate description of a player’s injury status and how much he participated in practice during the week. If any player has a significant or noteworthy injury, it must be listed on the practice report, even if he fully participates in practice and the team expects that he will play in the team’s next game. This is especially important for key players whose injuries may be covered extensively by the media.”
There are precedents for the league fining teams for not disclosing injuries, particularly to star players. In 2009 the NFL fined the New York Jets $125,000 for not reporting an injury to quarterback Brett Favre, for instance.
Sherman’s knee injury never showed up on any of the team’s daily practice reports, nor on injury reports due to the league 48 hours before each game. In six of the last seven game weeks to end the season, he missed one practice. The team listed the reason for those absences as “NIR.” That stands for “not injury related.”
Asked why Sherman’s injury never showed up on a practice report, Carroll said last month: “I don’t know. I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that because that happened, but he was OK.
“So I don’t know. He never missed anything, which is probably why.”
The NFL previously investigated the Seahawks in 2012, ’14 and ’16, all for alleged violations of limits on player contact during spring minicamps. All three times the league fined Seattle after finding the team broke NFL rules. In September, the league fined the Seahawks $400,000, Carroll $200,000, took away a fifth-round draft choice this year and three of its OTA/minicamp practices this spring.
Gregg Bell: @gbellseattle
