Garret goes No. 1, Seahawks get a lineman in our mock draft

Our mock draft
Staff writer Gregg Bell forecasts how Thursday’s first round of the NFL will go:
1. Cleveland — Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Texas A&M: Draft’s best player goes to league’s worst team.
2. San Francisco — Solomon Thomas, edge rusher, Stanford: Top two picks are pass rushers in league that covets them.
3. Chicago — Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Yes, he’s had hamstring issues. Best of the best at another premium position.
4. Jacksonville — Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: Solid or smokescreen: Word has been leaked Jaguars love this train of a runner.
5. Tennessee — Jamal Adams, S, LSU: Big, fast, versatile and rare in the middle of any secondary.
6. New York Jets — Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: Either him or DeShaun Watson for team still stung for drafting Geno Smith.
7. San Diego — Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State: Draft’s No. 2 safety for a team desperate for defensive back help.
8. Carolina — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: Would have taken Fournette. Could go offensive tackle to help Cam Newton.
9. Cincinnati — Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: They often trade up. If not, big help for a black-hole position.
10. Buffalo — John Ross, WR, Washington: Western Michigan’s Corey Davis better? Davis didn’t run a 4.22-second 40-yard dash.
11. New Orleans — Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: Perennially defense-needy Saints can’t believe a top pass rusher is still available.
12. Cleveland — Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: Would have picked hometown guy Trubisky. Take national-title winner.
13. Arizona — Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: Coach Arians: A rookie quarterback may get midweek prep for Carson Palmer retiring.
14. Philadelphia — Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: Would have loved Ross. “Settles” for polished, all-round wide receiver.
15. Indianapolis — Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: A rising star and Colts have a need for defensive speed.
16. Baltimore — O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: Christmas in April for Ravens. Top tight end still there.
17. Washington — Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA: Injury concerns. No concerns with how fast he can be off edge.
18. Tennessee — Jarrad Davis, OLB, Florida: With his acceleration, can cover the entire field, which is what Titans need.
19. Tampa Bay — Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: In wake of Doug Martin’s suspension, a local runner/replacement.
20. Denver — Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin: Need a OT as much as Seahawks. Just a question of who’s the best one.
21. Detroit — Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri: The Lions looked slow on defense in January playoff game in Seattle. Harris is not slow.
22. Miami — Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU: Wait … with all this talent, how did Les Miles get fired at LSU?
23. New York Giants — Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: Outland Trophy winner to another offensive line-desperate team — for QB Eli Manning.
24. Oakland — Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan: Going back to days of Al Davis, Raiders have always loved athletes on defense.
25. Houston — Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: Who else is going to play quarterback for the Texans?
26. Seattle — Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: What a back story; thrown out of house at 18. What a chance for Seahawks to fill a huge need.
27. Kansas City — Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: Teamed with Marcus Peters means Chiefs are stacked at corner.
28. Dallas — Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida: Run on cornerbacks to a team that needs one. ... or three.
29. Green Bay — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin: J.J. Watt’s brother makes so much sense here it probably won’t happen.
30. Pittsburgh — Tim Williams, edge rusher, Alabama: Mike Tomlin wants — needs — pass rushers and cornerbacks. Kevin King could go here.
31. Atlanta — Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: Dan Quinn is from Pete Carroll’s school — never enough edge rushers.
32. New Orleans — Kevin King, CB, Washington: Did I mention Saints are desperate for defense yet again?
Gregg Bell: @gbellseattle
