Dave Boling: For the Seahawks, no pick is a good pick

For once, it all made sense.

It came together for the Seahawks without the analysts scratching their heads over what they were up to.

Nobody knows better than Seahawk general manager John Schneider that sometimes the best pick is the one you don’t make.

They not only moved out of the first round, they picked up three extra draft picks in the process — and still have plenty of talent to choose from when they get after it in Friday’s second and third rounds.

This may turn out to be the best first-round move the Seahawks made since they took Russell Okung and Earl Thomas in the first draft of the Schneider-Pete Carroll era, back in 2010.

Several times as we approached the draft, Schneider has used the double incentive for making any move at this point: Get younger, get cap room.

The draft is all about getting younger, and they can stand it at almost every unit on the team — except the offensive line. They’re too young there already, but the prospects available in the bottom of the first round weren’t going to offer immediate help anyway.

After Thursday’s dealing, the Hawks still have a solid pool of cornerbacks they might take, and even offensive linemen.

This was predictable for Schneider, who traded out of the lower part of the first round in three of the last four drafts.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode" Pause 6:58 TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 2:37 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more 2:41 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more 2:25 Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:13 Michael Bennett on Colin Kaepernick: "There is no logical reason" why QB remains unemployed 2:06 Michael Bennett: Russell Wilson is "the perfect quarterback" for Seahawks, "perfect leader" 2:07 Richard Sherman on ESPN story of Seahawks locker-room strife: "Nonsense" 2:11 Richard Sherman: "We didn't" ask for trade from Seahawks this offseason 2:43 Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco. The Seahawks went from seven picks – the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll regime that began here in 2010 – to 10. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

Fact is, they’ve only had three other first-rounders since Okung and Thomas: James Carpenter, Bruce Irvin, and Germain Ifedi last season.

Neither Carpenter nor Irvin earned second contracts with the Seahawks.

Ifedi had mixed results as a rookie, but still has plenty of time to earn his draft position.

Truth, though, the Seahawks need talent at every position. They need gifted youth, and with the first pick, it needed to be somebody who can help right off. The bulk of their stars are on the back halves of their career.

I thought Washington’s Kevin King would be a great addition at cornerback late in the first. But high-ceiling cornerbacks will be available in the second round.

Linemen? I thought Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamb could turn into a quick-ripening guard for the Hawks. But there’s time for guards.

This draft offered a bit of perspective on the Hawks’ picks of the past. In a pool of draftable quarterbacks that impressed few before the draft, and left many seeing none being worth a first-round grade, three quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 selections.

Teams traded up, in one case, way up, to get those three quarterbacks.

Chicago traded four picks to move up just one spot to get North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky.

The Chiefs traded in the first round to move up 17 spots to pick Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes II, and Houston gave away next year’s first-round pick to move up to No. 12 to get Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

How remarkable, then, was it to get franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft?

We still need to carry over credit for the genius of that pick as we set about grading John Schneider this year.

It makes Friday all the more interesting for Schneider and Carroll and the Seahawks fans.

This is one time where no pick was a good pick.