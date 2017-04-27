Olympian NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick breakdown of first round

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M — Draft’s best player goes to league’s worst team
2. CHICAGO BEARS (trade up)
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina — Shocker with the No. 2 overall pick. Will Bears put initial trust in Mike Glennon? Or the QB who started 13 collegiate games?
3. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (trade down)
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford — Niners have needs all over the field under first-year GM John Lynch and first-year coach Kyle Shanahan. They make it edge-rusher with two of top three picks.
4. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU — Ran for 843 yards and 8 TDs for LSU. Physical, tough tailback. So much for this being a defensive draft (offensive players taken with two of top four picks.)
5. TENNESSEE TITANS
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan — Titans pass on a WR with a 4.22 40-yard dash (UW’s John Ross) and instead take Davis, who set FBS record with 5,285 career receiving yards.
6. NEW YORK JETS
Jamal Adams, S, LSU — Big, fast, versatile and rare in the middle of any secondary. Adds much-needed athleticism to coach Todd Bowles’ defense. Jets take a defensive player in first round for ninth consecutive year.
7. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson — Big, 6-foot-3 target with at least 1,000 receiving yards in two of past three years catching passes from Deshaun Watson. Shows how high teams think of this wide receiver class with two picked in top seven. Might UW’s John Ross be next?
8. CAROLINA PANTHERS
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford — A backfield of Snoop and McCaffrey? The Stanford product is probably the most complete back in this draft and means Carolina’s incumbent RB Jonathan Stewart, a Timberline High School graduate who still owns the state career rushing record, will be pushed.
9. CINCINNATI BENGALS
John Ross, WR, Washington — A receiver duo of Ross and A.J. Green? Second-team AP All-American Ross not just fast. Caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards, which was tied for the third-most in FBS. But can he stay healthy? First of what could be four Washington Huskies selected in the first two rounds. And how strong is this receiver class? Three picked in top nine.
10. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (trade up)
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech — Gunslinger. Can sit behind Alex Smith as Andy Reid grooms him for QB of the future. Son of the 11-year MLB pitcher of the same name, Mahomes averaged 393 yards of total offense per game his final year at Tech.
11. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State — Yes, hamstring issues. Best he’s the best at another premium position in this draft. He missed six games in 2015 with the hammy, but this past year had four interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Buckeyes. Ran 4.36 40.
12. HOUSTON TEXANS (trade up)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson — Texans trade up to take Browns’ pick at No. 12. Take the national-title winner who threw a school-record 50 touchdown passes this year. Yes, this year. The 6-foot-2 signal caller was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and he’s taken behind QBs Trubisky (Bears) and Mahomes (Chiefs). This trade means Browns will pick at No. 25 just before Seahawks at No. 26.
13. ARIZONA CARDINALS
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple — A rising star. 6-foot-1 New Jersey native had 10.5 sacks in 2016 and figures to put more pressure on Seahawks’ need at offensive line. Especially with 49ers selecting edge-rusher Solomon Thomas.
14. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee — Got to the quarterback a lot in college. Had 33 sacks, a school record, in senior year. And comes from the same school as Reggie White, who dominated for the Eagles along their defensive line.
15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State —Draft’s No. 2 safety for team desperate for DB help. Returned three picks for TDs and had seven INTs total this past year and could immediately help a Colts defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in per-game yards allowed. First-team AP All-American selection.
16. BALTIMORE RAVENS
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama — Some thought Humphrey could be a Seahawks selection at 26th overall. Instead the Ravens go for defensive back depth. Father was a star running back at Alabama. He’s the fourth defensive lineman selected. No offensive linemen picked, yet.
17. WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama — Interesting that Allen fell this far. Some thought he was a top five pick, but shoulder issues clearly scared some off. Had 28.5 sacks in Alabama career, which is the second-most in school history.
18. TENNESSEE TITANS
Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC — He’s the first USC defensive back selected in the first round since Troy Polamalu went to the Steelers in 2003. He’s also a dynamic returner on special teams. Jackson ran a 10.38 100-yard sprint for USC’s track and field team.
19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama — Christmas in April for Buccaneers. Somehow top TE still there at No. 19. Adds a dynamic option for QB Jameis Winston, who already had a few with receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson. Tampa Bay also selected a TE in first two rounds in 2014, when they took Austin Seferian-Jenkins from UW.
20. DENVER BRONCOS
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah — Most athletic tackle in the draft. Was TNT mock draft prediction to go to the Seahawks at No. 26, but Broncos sweep him up at No. 20. First offensive lineman taken in the 2017 draft — pointing to just how weak the o-linemen are in this class.
21. DETROIT LIONS
Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida — Explosive linebacker ran 4.58 40. Was a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Had 20 tackles for loss and five sacks in his career. But shocking Davis was first inside linebacker picked over Alabama’s Reuben Foster.
22. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri — Athletic enough to play as a four-down lineman or an outside linebacker. Had 18 sacks in his career for Missouri. Lack of a reliable pass rush behind Cameron Wake made edge-rusher a big area of need for Miami, and they hope Harris fills that.
23. NEW YORK GIANTS
Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss — Nice gift for Eli Manning. Giants already went out and signed WR Brandon Marshall this offseason and now add a dynamic matchup with big measurables in Engram, who is 6-foot-3, 234 pounds. Set Ole Miss records with 2,320 receiving yards for his career, with 926 receiving yards in 2016.
24. OAKLAND RAIDERS
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State — Vehemently denies incident in Cleveland last weekend. Another supreme cover man who was a top-10 type of talent. Raiders needed a young corner to upgrade a position that included Sean Smith and David Amerson for Oakland.
25. CLEVELAND BROWNS (trade down)
Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan — Browns stock up on defensive athletes. First Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, now Peppers, who had 10 pass break ups and an interception for the Wolverines and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Now Seahawks up with a ton of options (LB Reuben Foster, CB Kevin King, OT Cam Robinson, OG Forrest Lamp to name a few).
26. ATLANTA FALCONS (trade up)
Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA — Seahawks orginally had this pick, but traded to the Falcons for the No. 31 overall pick, a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick. Seahawks had just seven draft picks entering this 2017 draft and loaded up with plenty of options on their plate.
27. BUFFALO BILLS (trade down)
Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU — The fourth cornerback selected in the first round, and none named Kevin King. White had 14 pass break ups and two interceptions in 2016 and was a four-year starter in the SEC, which should say something. Bills get White to try to replace losing Stephon Gilmore.
28. DALLAS COWBOYS
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan — First-team all-Big Ten selection had 43 tackles and 13 for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2016. Dallas had needs on defense and Cowboys add 6-foot-5 rusher. His actual first name is Vidauntae.
29. CLEVELAND BROWNS (trade up)
David Njoku, TE, Miami — After defense earlier, the Browns’ third pick is offense. They traded up with the Packers to get Njoku, who is the third tight end to be selected in this draft. Other first-round picks from Miami as tight ends? Bubba Franks, Jeremy Shockey, Kellen Winslow Jr. and Greg Olsen.
30. PITTSBURGH STEELERS
T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin — J.J.’s brother makes was a tight end before making the switch to pass rusher. His other brother, Derek, is a fullback for the Chargers. But Watt had a big impact for the Badgers, compiling 63 tackles, 15.5 for loss, and 11.5 sacks and earned AP second-team All-American honors.
31: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (trade up)
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama — Might have been a nice fit for the Seahawks had they not traded down from No. 26 with the Falcons, then traded down from No. 31 with the 49ers. Could be an immediate impact player for a 49ers team with a lot of needs under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan. Was the 2016 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker and big reason Alabama shut down UW in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.
32: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin — Outland Trophy winner to another OL-desperate team—for Drew Brees. Was consensus first-team AP All-American for the Badgers. The Saints ensured that OT Garett Bolles wasn’t the only offensive lineman taken in the first round.
The Seahawks moved down to No. 34 (the second pick of the second round). They now have two picks in the second round (34 and 58), four picks in the third round (90, 95, 102, 106), one in the fourth round (111), one in the sixth round (210) and two in the seventh round (226 and 249).
