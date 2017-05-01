Seahawks go from 2 QBs to 4, sign Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard

It’s not just Russell Wilson and Trevone Boykin anymore.
The Seahawks have doubled their number of quarterbacks in a span of three days.
Almost a year to the day he first signed with the team, Jake Heaps signed with Seattle on Monday as a free agent.
“Excited to announce I have signed back with @Seahawks Time to go to work! #GoHawks #12s”
The NFL’s official transactions Monday confirmed the signing of the former star at Skyline High School in Sammamish.
So the Seahawks are going back to a local familiar with their quarterback room and playbook, to compete for a backup job this spring and summer.
Heaps played last preseason with Seattle after signing on May 3, 2016. He lasted until the final preseason cuts Sept. 3, signed onto the Seahawks’ practice squad 10 days later, then got released again off the practice squad Oct. 3.
Seattle did not select a quarterback in last weekend’s draft. But general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll saying they would add at least a third quarterback to compete with Boykin, the 2016 backup, for the No. 2 job behind Wilson.
Wilson remains the only quarterback Schneider and Carroll Seattle have selected in eight drafts leading the Seahawks — famously in the third round in 2012.
“It’s just happened that way. It really has,” Schneider said. “I’ve always thought you have to have one in the chamber, and have a guy who is getting ready. And it just hasn’t gone that way for us, you know? I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just the way it’s stacked out for us.
“It just hasn’t matched up, from a round standpoint. That doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t happen. That’s a great question, because you are kind of like, ‘Yeah, you are right. We haven’t (drafted quarterbacks), right?’
“We haven’t done that philosophically. That’s something that you want to try to do. The most important position on the field.”
Now, 11 days before rookie minicamps begin, they have four QBs.
Carroll announced shortly after the draft ended Saturday the Seahawks had signed former West Virginia QB Skyler Howard as an undrafted free agent. Carroll went Daryle Lamonica from the old-school AFL Oakland Raiders describing Howard.
“He’s a mad bomber, man,” Carroll said.
The 6-foot Howard threw 52 touchdown passes with 26 interceptions in the last two seasons for the Mountaineers.
“He threw a ton of deep balls. He goes downtown,” Carroll said.
Boykin has a court date scheduled for Wednesday following his arrest and jailing in Texas this offseason. That was after a car in which he was a passenger backing over a sidewalk and crashing into a Dallas bar, injuring eight.
Last month Texas authorities filed a motion to revoke Boykin’s one-year probation he got in 2016 following a December 2015 bar fight in San Antonio. He could face months up to a year of jail time if his incident in March in Dallas is found by Bexar County, Texas, to be in violation of his probation there.
He was arrested and briefly jailed in Dallas March 27 on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication.
“It looked like two separate arrests, but it really was not,” Schneider said last week. “But yeah, we’ve talked all along about wanting to have at least three quarterbacks in here competing. Last year we wanted to get him as many reps as possible.”
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT REPORTED SIGNINGS
The Seahawks had yet to announce their signing of undrafted rookie free agents as of Monday night. A partial list of Seattle’s other signings that have been reported, either by the player on social media, or by other outlets: Algernon Brown, FB/RB, BYU; Tony Bridges, S, Mississippi; John Gibson, CB, Missouri; Hayden Plinke, TE, Texas-El Paso; Darreus Rogers, WR, USC; Otha Peters, LB, Louisiana-Lafayette; Jordan Roos, G, Purdue; Calvin Steyn, OL, Weber State; Nick Usher, OLB, Texas El-Paso.
Schneider and Carroll talked about Roos’ signing Saturday night, saying they almost drafted him.
Info box
Comments