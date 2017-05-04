Carroll: “Like, zero percent” chance Seahawks trade Richard Sherman

The Seahawks’ oddly open, self-described trade talks about Richard Sherman are over.
Their coach said Thursday there is “like, zero percent” chance the team will trade its three-time All-Pro cornerback, after all.
“The likelihood is, like, zero percent, it seems like,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on the team’s flagship radio station KIRO 710-AM in Seattle.
It was almost unequivocal. Not quite, but as much as any team official has put it yet that Sherman, 29, will be back for 2017 — with two years and $22 million remaining on his Seattle contract.
“Teams don’t want to give up stuff. They don’t want to trade at a time like this (post-draft),” Carroll said. “And it’s really hard to navigate through a trade with experienced players during draft time. It just doesn’t happen very often.”
“Is it over? Are the trade talks over?” 710-AM radio host Brock Huard asked Seattle’s coach.
“Yes,” Carroll said.
“I don’t think anyone can offer us anything that would make it worthwhile, at this point, because there is no draft involved and all that kind of stuff.”
All kinds of stuff indeed has been going around this offseason about the Seahawks listening to teams calling about Sherman’s availability. And the team has been unusually transparent about all of it, leading to the unconfirmed-but-logical conclusion Sherman was at least supportive of the trade possibility.
That was after a tumultuous 2016 season for Sherman that included sideline blowups at coaches, a feud with the Seattle-area media and a knee injury he played through during the latter parts of the season.
“Richard went through a lot last year,” Carroll said in March at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, “and most of it self-inflicted.”
Now? Sherman is wearing his No. 25 jersey this week, on the field for phase two of the Seahawks’ conditioning program and drills as the healthiest returning starter in a banged-up secondary.
Carroll said as a result of the open conversation with his relationship with Sherman is “as good as it’s ever been.
“We really spent some significant time working through stuff that we wanted to talk about from last year,” the coach said. “He was open and willing to talk about it. We went through that process. Really open communication. There was no animosity.”
Carroll reiterated what he and general manager John Schneider have said during this Sherman-trade drama the last couple months.
“Everybody on our team is available for trade, if someone wants to come get him, if they want to trade for him,” Carroll told 710-AM on Thursday. “We don’t want to trade guys. We want to keep our guys, but we have in effort to try to always be better and help our team, we’ve got to listen and all that.
“So we went through that process. Very open conversation about that. There was no animosity, at all. Really, I know Sherman’s really looking forward to getting back on the field and competing and battling. He’s talked really clearly about his focus going forward. He wants to really capture that intensity that he’s always brought, and really focus on doing that.”
Carroll sees this as a reset for Sherman, as for how the team deals with him, before veteran minicamp next month and training camp that starts at the end of July.
“Really, he adjusted some two or three years ago. And I think it’s time for us to really dig into him and really make sure that he’s really at the height of his game intensity-wise,” Carroll said. “That may worry you guys, but that doesn’t worry me, at all.
“Also there’s time to make good decisions and good choices in regards to supporting his teammates and his team and all that. And he’s really on point. So I’m excited to see that, that element in our team this year coming back. We need his experience and his play-making.
“Any of that trade-talk stuff? John did a great job letting you guys know what’s going on, and we played it out and there was no ... we did exactly what we needed to do.
“We got him back playing for us.”
LINE GAMES
Carroll said the offensive line during this week’s on-field drills has had third-year man Mark Glowinski, the 2016 starting left guard, at right guard, “his natural position from college.” Glowinski is competing there with Oday Aboushi, the veteran signed as a free agent in March for one year.
Luke Joeckel, signed from Jacksonville in March for one year and $7 million guaranteed, has been working at left tackle and left guard.
“He can start at both positions,” Carroll said, and has looked “really sharp.”
Joeckel was the second-overall pick in the 2013 draft, then seen as a franchise left tackle. He lost that job with the Jaguars at the start of last season. He started five games at left guard before a season-ending knee injury in October. Last week, Schneider said he liked how Joeckel played left guard for the Jaguars better than he did at tackle.
Carroll told 710-AM on Thursday that Rees Odhiambo, the 2016 draft choice, has also been working at left guard and left tackle — and that the Seahawks are already trying to envision who the eight or even seven active blockers might be on game days this season.
One of those actives is likely to be second-round pick Ethan Pocic. The LSU center is likely to get chances at left guard or tackle, whichever Joeckel isn’t playing. Pocic reports to the team for the first time May 11 for rookie minicamp that weekend.
EXTRA POINTS
Carroll raved tight end Jimmy Graham looks better than he ever has, fully healthy now 18 months removed from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. … The coach said wide receiver and kick returner Tyler Lockett is running now. He broke his leg Dec. 24. Star safety Earl Thomas, who broke his leg in early December, “is a little ahead of Tyler right now, partaking in the conditioning work.”
