Cyril Grayson: From All-American LSU sprinter to Seahawks rookie camp

3:44 Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday Pause

2:20 Residents warned of toxic algae that could kill pets and cause illness

1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town"

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

0:36 Stroup, Blazers ready for state following loss to Gig Harbor

3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state

2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympic Flight Museum

0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia