Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) speaks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) after a 2016 game. Bennett is the latest Seahawks defensive end to be named one of the top 100 players for the upcoming football season by the NFL Network. Joshua Bessex Staff file, 2016

Seattle Seahawks

May 30, 2017 7:32 AM

Another Seahawks star defender named one of NFL’s top players for 2017

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Michael Bennett is the latest Seattle Seahawks defensive end to be named one of the top 100 players for the upcoming football season by the NFL Network.

Bennett was named the 46th best player on Monday night during a weekly program on the league’s network. Last week, Cliff Avril was named the league’s 56th best player. Receiver Doug Baldwin is the only other Seahawks played to make the list so far. Baldwin was ranked 88th.

Bennett, a hip-gyrating two-time Pro Bowler, had 5 sacks last season while playing in 11 games.

The 10-man portions of the list are announced at 6 p.m. on Mondays on the NFL Network. The Seahawks first preseason game is Aug. 13 at the San Diego Chargers. The regular season starts Sept. 10 at Green Bay.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

