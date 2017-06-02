What divided Seahawks locker room? And why Seattle didn’t sign Colin Kaepernick

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more Pause 1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 3:09 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'This locker room's in great shape' 0:48 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided' 4:09 Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 3:44 Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 2:37 New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Staff writers Gregg Bell and John McGrath discuss the stories swirling around the Seattle Seahawks as the team kicks off OTAs at team headquarters in Renton.

