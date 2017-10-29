Seahawks win wild one over Texans 41-38

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrate after Graham’s touchdown in the final seconds of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett reacts after tackling Texans running back Lamar Miller for a loss in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham scores the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark celebrates with a shirtless Earl Thomas after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson reacts after his second touchdown of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh kicks a field goal in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts as Seahawks safety Earl Thomas runs back an interception for a touchdown. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is tackled by Texans corner back Kareem Jackson in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dives for an extra yard to get a first down in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is hit immediately when running in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
A Texans fan holds up a sign before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Fans take photos of each other before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans wide receiver Chris Thompson returns a kick in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks the field during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) after a catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks fullback Tre Madden runs into the open field after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson pulls down a pass over Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist during the Seahawks’ final drive in the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to the replay after throwing a red-zone interception to Texans corner back Marcus Williams (in background) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson breaks away for a scramble in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham celebrate Graham’s touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman picks off a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman is brought down after picking off a pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin and Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman celebrate Sherman’s interception in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark sack Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pressured by Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
The defense celebrates with Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman after Sherman’s interception to seal the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett celebrates the touchdown to Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham in the final seconds of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tanner McEvoy pulls down a 53-yard pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V is hit by Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman as he pulls in a touchdown catch in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V catches a touchdown pass before he is hit by Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V reacts after catching a touchdown and then getting hit by Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans running back Lamar Miller is tackled by Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin takes a moment to himself before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Many Texans players kneeled for the National Anthem. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is tackled by Texans corner back Kareem Jackson in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas tackles Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson short of the first down line in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) celebrates with Seahawks defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark after sacking Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin breaks up a pass intended by Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson takes the field for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) runs back an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V pulls down a touchdown pass i the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic is tackled by Texans safety Eddie Pleasant in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
The Seahawks special teams until stops Texans wide receiver Chris Thompson during a kick return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles Texans running back Lamar Miller with an assist from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright tackles Texans running back Lamar Miller in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark hits Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first quarter in a play that was later ruled dead. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrate after Graham’s touchdown in the final seconds of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson reacts after his second touchdown of the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett sacks Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett pulls in a catch over Texans corner back Kareem Jackson in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s pass is tipped by Texans defensive lineman Brandon Dunn resulting in an incomplete pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson meet on the field after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Young fans call out for autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman runs through the tunnel during warm ups before the game The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Players warm up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks players get pumped in the tunnel before taking the field for warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan walks through the tunnel as he heads out to warm up on the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs gear before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson signs a jersey during warmups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Houston Texans in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
