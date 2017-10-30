Seahawks confirm pending trade for huge upgrade on needy offensive line

RENTON The Seahawks are as tired as you are of watching their offensive line as-is.
General manager John Schneider said Monday Seattle has agreed to a pending trade with the Houston Texans for Duane Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle and 2012 All-Pro.
The deal is still pending final paperwork and loose ends that need tied, such as notifying the NFL. But the trade is done in principle.
“He looks like a big door,” Schneider said of the 6-foot-4, 318-pound veteran of 10 NFL seasons, all with the Texans.
“Power. Physicality. He’s got great hands. He’s got really good instincts. He’s just a mountain of a man.”
Schneider confirmed the Seahawks are sending defensive back Jeremy Lane and draft picks to Houston.
“We’ve reached an agreement with the Texans today to acquire Duane Brown,” Schneider said at Seahawks headquarters late Monday afternoon. “He’s a heck of a player, been a heck of a player for a long time. Big, powerful man...
“And, yeah, we are very excited about it. He’s has been a captain of his offense for a number of years...
“We are just really excited to get him up here--get him back up here,” Schneider said, joking about Sunday’s Seahawks-Texans game Brown played in at CenturyLink Field. “He could have stayed overnight, I guess.
“He’s a man’s man--if you can say that. He’s a stud of a guy.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported Monday’s deal, also reported Seattle is sending to Houston a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019.
“We’ve talked to the players. We’ve talked to Jeremy,” Schneider said. “And (coach) Pete (Carroll) and I have talked to Duane.”
Brown, 32, ended a lengthy contract holdout with Houston last week. He made his season debut against the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. He played 68 of 71 plays at left tackle as Seattle got a season-high five sacks of Deshaun Watson in a wild, 41-39 win.
Brown has allowed 47 sacks in 133 career games. That's one sack every three games. The Seahawks will take that. Yes, and please.
According to profootballreference.com, Brown had had just seven accepted holding penalties against him in his 10 seasons. The Seahawks will take that, too.
Brown is owed $4,976,470 for the final nine games of this regular season. That’s the prorated amount remaining on Brown’s $9.4 million salary for 2017.
The Seahawks had an estimated $1.4 million in available salary-cap room entering Monday. No team wants to go to zero or near it on its salary cap during the year, because it has to guard against contingencies such as injuries and signings from practice squads, etc.
Lane is scheduled for $2,117,647 over the final nine games of this season, off his $4 million guaranteed salary for 2017. He posted on his Twitter account Monday: “Thank you Seattle for the opportunity .
I had a blast the 5 years I was here . Now for a new journey ....Houston here I Come”
So the Seahawks need to clear a little over $2 million off its cap to fit Brown under it. That will all but surely come in the form of getting Brown to agree to restructure his 2017 contract. He has a non-guaranteed $9.75 million scheduled to him in 2018, the final year of his existing deal.
“We want him to finish his career here,” Schneider said.
That suggests a team-friendly extension beyond 2018, back-loaded with later cap charges and front-loaded with bonus cash for this year and next.
The Seahawks have needed offensive line help for year, acutely since August when their expected left tackle George Fant got a season-ending knee injury and surgery.
Schneider said the time of Fant’s injury is when he first contacted Texans general manager Rick Smith about the possibility of acquiring Brown. Schneider said he and Smith have been talking “on and off” about a possible trade for the last 2 1/2 months.
“We just kept talking and texting, and it ended up coming to fruition,” Schneider said.
Rees Odhiambo, a 2016 draft choice, has started the first seven games of his career at left tackle to begin this season. He and right tackle Germain Ifedi have struggled against edge pass rushers. Another left tackle option Seattle thought it would have this season, former Jacksonville left tackle Luke Joeckel, was starting at left guard until he had knee surgery this month. Carroll said Monday Joeckel is likely to miss at least another month.
Quarterback Russell Wilson has been hit 56 times and sacked 16 times through seven games.
The run blocking has been even worse. Seattle rushed 21 times for 33 yards Sunday against Houston, tied for its lowest rushing total since 2011. Take out two scrambles by Wilson for 21 yards in the fourth quarter and that rushing total was 1 yard on 19 carries. Seattle is 21st in the league in rushing, an area it vowed to improve this season. And that 97.6 yards per game is boosted by Wilson’s scrambles away from pressure on pass plays, which account for most of his 194 yards on the ground. That’s leads all active Seahawks players.
Brown is arriving to fix all that. And more.
“He’s an Alpha male...These guys know who he is,” Schneider said of the Seahawks’ young offensive linemen. “He’s one of those guys.
“It’s kind of like what we saw last week with us bringing in Dwight Freeney (the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Seattle just signed). Guys were like, ‘Holy cow! That’s Dwight Freeney!’ Same thing with this guy.
“They all know who Duane Brown is.”
