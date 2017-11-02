Earl Thomas missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday because of a strained right hamstring. The three-time All-Pro safety is iffy at best to play Sunday against Washington in Seattle.
Earl Thomas missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday because of a strained right hamstring. The three-time All-Pro safety is iffy at best to play Sunday against Washington in Seattle. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Earl Thomas missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday because of a strained right hamstring. The three-time All-Pro safety is iffy at best to play Sunday against Washington in Seattle. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle Seahawks

Nine Seahawks miss practice including Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner again

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

November 02, 2017 5:25 PM

RENTON The Seahawks had nine players miss their indoor practice three days before they play Washington. Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor were again the most notable absentees.

Thomas’ absence was not a surprise. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be Friday at the earliest that the three-time All-Pro safety might practice with his strained right hamstring. He injured the leg chasing DeAndre Hopkins at the end of the Houston receiver’s long catch and run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s home win last weekend.

If Thomas doesn’t practice Friday, the final full workout before the game, expect Bradley McDougald to make his first Seahawks start since they signed him as a free agent this spring from Tampa Bay.

“I’ve been working to be a starter since I’ve been here, so this is no different,” McDougald said.

Sheldon Richardson was new on the practice report after missing practice with an oblique injury to his side. The veteran defensive tackle played 54 of 71 defensive snaps against the Texans last weekend, around what’s become his normal workload in the middle since Seattle acquired him in September in a trade with the New York Jets.

Seahawks coaches have been saying all week they are comfortable with McDougald, the former starter with the Buccaneers. McDougald has been getting increasing roles recently as a bigger, fifth, “nickel” defensive back against larger tight ends.

This is why they signed him, to be far better off than Seattle’s defense was this time last season when Thomas missed his first NFL game with a hamstring injury, and then by December was out for the 2016 season with a broken leg. The Seahawks’ defense, especially against the pass, collapsed without Thomas.

Asked following Thursday’s practice how confident he’ll be if McDougald has to start against Washington, defensive coordinator Kris Richard said: “Extremely confident. He’s been a starter in this league. He has starter ability. He’s a multitalented guy who can do plenty of things out there on the field, so we have extreme confidence.”

Chancellor’s and Wagner’s injuries are new, in that Carroll did not discuss them either after the Houston game or at the start of this practice week. It is common for veteran starters to get time off to rest and maintain injuries on the practice days between games in November and December.

Tight end Jimmy Graham and new defensive end Dwight Freeney returned to practice after getting a veteran rest day on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed returned to practice one day after missing it while in the league’s mandated treatment protocol following a concussion.

The Redskins had three of their five starters on the offensive line miss practice for a second consecutive day: tackle Trent Williams, guard Shawn Lauvao and center Spencer Long. Jamison Crowder, who leads Washington’s wide receivers with 28 catches, missed practice for the second day in a row because of a hamstring injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about Jeremy Lane, Redskins RB Chris Thompson

Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about Jeremy Lane, Redskins RB Chris Thompson

Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about Jeremy Lane, Redskins RB Chris Thompson 1:33

Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about Jeremy Lane, Redskins RB Chris Thompson
Paul Richardson getting national pub after big Seahawks game 1:22

Paul Richardson getting national pub after big Seahawks game
Russell Wilson says Duane Brown played high school ball 'about 8 minutes from my house' 3:10

Russell Wilson says Duane Brown played high school ball 'about 8 minutes from my house'

View More Video