Offense malfunctions, then defense gives it up in Seahawks’ 17-14 home loss to Washington

SEATTLE For all the angst and problems about and on the Seahawks’ offense, their defense ultimately, decisively failed them.
That star-packed defense had 100 seconds and 70 yards to protect a four-point lead Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin had given with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
But then Washington’s Kirk Cousins made two remarkable throws in the final 90 seconds, the first while he was getting smacked in the face mask by Seattle’s Michael Bennett, for 31 yards to Brian Quick. That got Washington to the Seahawks 39-yard line. Then Josh Doctson dived and reached and caught Cousins’ long pass to the 1, after Seahawks’ rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin appeared to give up on the play thinking there was no way Doctson would get to the long ball.
Rob Kelley’s second 1-yard touchdown run of the day put Washington ahead with 59 seconds left.
A catch and run to the Washington 38 by Paul Richardson got the Seahawks a chance. But Wilson then got sacked, and his final, desperation heave into the end zone went off three pairs of hands--including those of Seattle receivers Jimmy Graham and Tanner McEvoy--before hitting the turf. So ended the Seahawks’ mistake-filled, 17-14 loss to the battered Redskins at stunned, booing CenturyLink Field.
Blair Walsh missed three field goals in the first half. Seattle had 16 penalties, the second-most in team history. And a four-game winning streak vanished in the cold and the wet and the mistakes.
Seattle lost to a Washington team (4-4) that was missing three starting offensive linemen, two tight ends, a leading wide receiver, a starting inside linebacker and a starting defensive end to injuries.
The Seahawks (5-3) head to Arizona for a Thursday-night game one game back of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.
Wilson missed on 12 of his first 21 throws and finished 24 for 45 passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Seahawks again did not have a running game. Besides Wilson’s scrambling away from pressure for 77 yards, Seattle gained 71 yards on 19 carries. Eddie Lacy’s chance at lead back ended after six carries, 20 yards and a groin injury in the first half.
Graham’s catch and bullish run for 15 yards to the Washington 16 set up Wilson’s first touchdown pass of the dreary day, 10 yards in the left flat to wide-open Luke Willson. The tight end did his air-flute Techno Dance party gig in the end zone to celebrate, but Seattle still trailed 10-8. The two-point conversion failed when Wilson tried a slant pass at the goal line intended for J.D. McKissic that Washington’s D.J. Swearinger intercepted.
What is it about slant passes at the goal line with this team?
After 37-year-old defensive end Dwight Freeney’s second sack of the game ended Washington’s ensuing drive after three plays, Seattle got Tyler Lockett’s return to midfield down 10-8 with 10 minutes remaining. But its 15th penalty, on rookie Tedric Thompson for a blindside block, pushed the drive start to the Seattle 32. Thomas Rawls got swarmed by three defenders on third and 1 and ran for no gain, and Seattle punted for the sixth time.
Through three quarters, this is what the Seahawks had accomplished: two interceptions by Wilson, three missed field goals by Blair Walsh, two dropped interceptions (by Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor), 13 penalties (six on the offensive line)--and only 2 points.
Through three quarters, Seattle’s offense had messed its way into a third and 30 and a fourth and 29.
The only thing besides Bobby Wagner’s sack of Kirk Cousins on a blitz to a safety in the first quarter that had fans cheering were halftime pig races. More on that in a minute.
Two of Seattle’s nine flags in the first half ruined a first and 10 at the Washington 14 into a second and 30 from the 34. That drive ended with Walsh’s second missed field goal wide left of the half, from 39 yards after 43 yards. He got booed after that second miss kept Seattle ahead only 2-0.
Seattle had first downs at the Washington 42, its 29 and the Seahawks 45. They turned those chances to score in a three-and-out punt, a missed field goal and Wilson’s first interception.
Germain Ifedi’s holding penalty, his 12th accepted flag this season, ruined a 48-yard pass from Wilson to Baldwin to the Washington 21 late in the half. That was the third holding foul on Seattle’s offensive line in the half. Right guard Oday Aboushi had the other two.
Meanwhile, new left tackle Duane Brown still has seven holding penalties in 10 seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection acquired last week in a trade with Houston stood up his man consistently and stayed penalty free.
But he couldn’t play left guard and right tackle and right guard, too. So the Seahawks went into halftime down 7-2.
Blair Walsh missed his third field goal to end yet another ugly starting half for Seattle. Boos roared throughout the stadium after his 49-yard try also went wide left.
While the rest of his team went into the locker room for the break, Walsh stayed out to practice field goals--while pig races went on behind him on the field.
Blair Walsh stays on field for halftime, practices FGs as pig races comically go on behind him. He missed 3 in 1H. FGs, not pigs #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/qNe4Og08xS— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 5, 2017
Washington used completions to tight end Vernon Davis to drive to the go-ahead touchdown, a 1-yard run by Rob Kelley. That was the game’s only touchdown until the fourth quarter.
Seattle’s only points until then came when no Redskin blocked Wagner on middle-linebacker blitz. Washington’s three back-up offensive linemen, including a center, were going down the line, one by one, to pass down presnap calls in the Seattle noise.
Safety by Bobby Wagner! Blitzed around the left C-gap. #Seahawks #SEAvsWAS pic.twitter.com/6ZeygTqkF1— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) November 5, 2017
Comments