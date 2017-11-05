Seahawks fall to Redskins at home 17-14

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is hit by Redskins linebacker Preston Smith (94) after a throw in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall (23) breaks up a hail-mary pass as Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) and Seahawks wide receiver Tanner McEvoy (19) leap for the ball in the final seconds of the game. The pass fell incomplete, ending the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) sacks Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) for a safety in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins corner back Josh Norman (24) tackles Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner sacks Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins for a safety in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Nazair Jones (92) recovers a fumble in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin goes airborne as he’s hit in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is brought down by Redskins corner back Josh Norman in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) attempts to stiff-arm Redskins linebacker Will Compton(51) during a rush in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
A fan cheers during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass under pressure in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) can’t pull in a deep pass in the third quarter as he’s defended by Redskins corner back Kendall Fuller (29). The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) goes airborne as Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) scores a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins running back Rob Kelley (20) celebrates scoring a 1-yard touchdown to give the Redskins a 17-14 lead with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls rushes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates a tackle for loss in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Garrison Smith (98), Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed (90) and Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark (55) tackle Redskins running back Rob Kelley in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after the Redskins were awarded a first down in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is tackled by Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) hurdles Redskins corner back Kendall Fuller during a run after catch in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy (27) falls after being tackled by Redskins linebacker Will Compton (51) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh (7) walks off the field following a missed field goal in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) after a catch by Grant in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Marcus Smith (97) is helped off the field after colliding with Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (not pictured) during a play in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field following the Seahawks’ 17-14 loss to the Redskins. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets rid of the ball while under pressure by Redskins linebacker Junior Galette. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham is brought down by Redskins corner back Josh Norman in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls rushes in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins linebacker Will Compton (51) is tackled by Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls after intercepting a pass by Russell Wilson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dives for an extra yard while under pressure by Redskins corner back Kendall Fuller (29) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (72) sits during the National Anthem. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
The Seahawks wait to take the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown walks off the field following the Seahawks’ 17-14 loss to the Redskins. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) scores a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Players celebrate a touchdown catch by Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman (25) takes the filed for warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
John Schneider shares a laugh with people as he talks on the sidelines before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett fires up the team before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass under pressure in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) catches a botched snap in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown (76) takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Washington Redskins in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
