Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” suddenly “Legion of Backups” against dangerous Falcons

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) and free safety Earl Thomas, center, break up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs, right, on Nov. 20, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks began planning for life after Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and even Thomas with its 2017 draft. It was not planning on that day being in the middle of this season. Stephen Brashear The Associated Press