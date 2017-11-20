PHOTOS: Seahawks rally late, but fall to Atlanta on Monday Night Football

Seahawks' Jeremy Lane almost pulls down a tipped ball while Earl Thomas and Falcons wide receiver Marvin Hall looks on at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks tightend Jimmy Graham celebrates a 2-point conversion to bring Seattle to within a field goal at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a pass for a touchdown to bring Seattle to within 5 points at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017. Seahawks go for 2 on the next play to bring Seattle to 31-34.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin could not pull in a Russell Wilson pass under pressure from the Falcons' Desmond Trufant late in the fourth quarter at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons running back Tevin Coleman is ruled down on the 1-yard line at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017. The Seahawks defense held Atlanta to a field goal in the play.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones catches a pass at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin on the turf with the ball. The play was ruled incomplete at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks' Earl Thomas wraps up Falcons running back Terron Ward at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley pressures Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks' K.J. Wright tackles Falcons wide receiver Gabriel Taylor at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons running back Tevin Coleman is taken down inside the 10-yard line at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson pressures Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks Frank Clark, left, and Sheldon Richardson stops Falcons running back Tevin Coleman for a loss at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks running back DeAndre Elliott is tripped up by the Falcons' Damontae Kazee at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis celebrates a 13-yard run and a first down at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football game Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh (7) watches as his final field goal kick falls short ending the game in a Seahawks loss 34-31. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh is beside himself after his late field-goal attempt fell just short in Monday’s 34-31 loss to the Falcons.
Falcons linebacker DeVondre Campbell (59) breaks up a pass intended for Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Byron Maxwell (41) defends Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Players celebrate a touchdown by Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) watches as Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) recovers his fumble for a touchdown. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons corner back Desmond Trufant (21) breaks up a pass intended for Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) can't bring in a touchdown catch but does draw a pass-interference penalty from Seahawks corner back Jeremy Lane to set up a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) and teammates celebrate his touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons linebacker DeVondre Campbell (59) tries to intercept a pass meant for Seahawks tight end Luke Willson in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) hits Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo (8) after Toilolo made a touchdown catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas keeps his eyes on Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) before the snap i the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy (27) is brought down by multiple Atlanta defenders. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) and Seahawks defensive lineman Dion Jordan (95) tackle Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a run in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Fans cheer in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson drags Falcons safety Keanu Neal (22) with him as he runs after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass as the pocket closes in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) breaks away from a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) watches a pass go by him in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
The Seahawks offense walks off the field following an interception thrown by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Richard Sherman meets with Seahawks wide receiver Tanner McEvoy before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) lunges for an extra yard in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) escapes pressure from Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn (99) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons corner back Robert Alford (23) breaks up a pass to Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets rid of the ball under pressure from Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) takes a moment before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) defends a pass intended for Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic (21) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) reacts after Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson recovered a muffed kick return in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) and Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) celebrate Graham's touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a touchdown pass over Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman (28) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) scores a touchdown on a run in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson fubles as he is sacked. Atlanta returned it for a score.
Seahawks corner back Byron Maxwell (41) and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) defend a pass intended for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks corner back Neiko Thorpe (23) gets pumped before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) runs past a tackle by Falcons corner back Brian Poole (34) in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is tackled by Falcons corner back C.J. Goodwin in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
Seahawk's defensive coordinator Kris Richard yells at his players on the sideline. The Seattle Seahawks played the Atlanta Falcons in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
