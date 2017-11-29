Seahawks defense tasked with stopping Eagles’ tough guy quarterback

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn’t even have to review film to know the Philadelphia Eagles offense is in maximum overdrive.
The Eagles lead the NFL in points scored (351), offensive touchdowns (37) and wins by double-digit margins (seven).
And dating back to last season, the Eagles have won a league-best 12 of their past 13 regular-season games.
“They are on it right now,” Carroll said.
And they are bringing their high-flying show to CenturyLink Field to face Seattle on Sunday Night Football.
You can list all the reasons why Philadelphia’s offense has been so prolific — coach Doug Pederson’s creative play designs, the four-headed monster rushing attack or even a revamped receiving corps.
But it all starts and ends with second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.
“He is just doing everything,” Carroll said.
Remember Wentz when he came to Seattle last season? Hailed as the next great superstar-in-making, Wentz left with a few bumps and bruises in a 26-15 Eagles’ loss.
He threw a pair of touchdown passes, but barely completed half of his passes (23 of 45). He was picked off twice by Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman — one of four games during his rookie season in which he threw two or more interceptions.
That was nearly 13 long months ago. Wentz is a different quarterback with so many more experiences under his belt.
“I was learning a ton last year on the fly,” Wentz said. “Getting those game (repetitions) and having that full season experience was big for me.”
Wentz leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 28. And he has carved up some of the best secondaries in the league this season — Arizona (four touchdown passes), Denver (four TDs) and Carolina (three TDs).
And remarkably, Wentz has not thrown multiple interceptions in any game this season.
“He is tough, physically and mentally,” Pederson said.
And that is the single-biggest trait you hear most about Wentz around the league.
Seahawks offensive lineman Matt Tobin played with the Eagles last season, and remembers one of the very first times Wentz got the offense in a huddle.
As a rookie from North Dakota State, Wentz stood there sternly looking at the likes of towering veterans Jason Peters (6-foot-4, 328 pounds), Lane Johnson (6-6, 317) and Jason Kelce (6-3, 295) and delivered a pointed message.
“He came in and said, ‘This is my huddle, you guys listen to me, and that is how it is,’” Tobin said.
Any brushback?
“None,” Tobin said.
Pederson has tailored his run-pass schemes perfectly to Wentz’s skill set. And the signal caller has shown a willingness to not only absorb big shots in the pocket, but lay a licking on tacklers when he gets out and runs.
That is the biggest impression Wentz has made on All-Pro Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.
“He does not like to slide,” Wagner said. “I have seen a couple of times he’s tried to run somebody over. Not too many quarterbacks do that.”
