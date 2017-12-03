Seahawks ground high-flying Eagles in marquee matchup

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Seahawks corner back Justin Coleman (28) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin stretches for the end zone but stepped out of bounds at the half line in the second half as Eagles safety Rodney McLeod defends. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis is stopped short of the end zone by the Eagles. Seattle’s Tyler Lockett caught a TD pass on the next play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (30) punches away a pass intended for Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets up after he is tackled by Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to Doug Baldwin in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) draws a pass interference call on Eagles corner back Ronald Darby (41) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson battles Eagles corner back Ronald Darby who was called for pass interference, a key call that set up a Jimmy Graham touchdown reception. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) recovers a fumble by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the end zone resulting in a touchback in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) covers his face with a towel as the officials review his fumble into the end zone in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
A fan cheers during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic (21) points to the fans as he runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) escapes pressure by Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long (56) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) looks on after being tackled in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) andSeahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) combine to tackle Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis (39) tires to fight off a tackle by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) catches a touchdown pass while defended by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson (82) lets out a cheer as he takes the field. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis lunges for an extra yard after a run in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks running back Mike Davis gallops for a good gain in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) and the rest of the Seahawks offense celebrates Graham’s touchdown in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) can’t pull in a catch as he’s defended by Eagles corner back Ronald Darby (41) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) dives for an extra yard as he is tackled in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) makes a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) is tackled in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson throws a shovel pass to running back Mike Davis. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell zeros in a pass that he intercepted to ice the game for Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017. Also defending on the play is Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald. The pass was intended for Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks defensive lineman Frank Clark drags down Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for a first-half sack. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell gets a congratulatory hug from injured Richard Sherman after Maxwell sealed a 24-10 Seattle win with an interception. Looking on is cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas puts Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic in a playful headlock as they celebrate their win. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) meets with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs autographs before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald hits Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to prevent him from gaining a key first down late in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
A Philadelphia fan dressed as Rocky Balboa bumps first with a Seahawks fan as the game got underway.The Seattle Seahawks played the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Dec.. 3, 2017.
